Titleist Asset Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.