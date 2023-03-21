Titleist Asset Management LTD. Makes New $450,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

