Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 6,619 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.
NASDAQ:META opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
