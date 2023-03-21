Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 6,619 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.