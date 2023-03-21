Titleist Asset Management LTD. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 41,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

