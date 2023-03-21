Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 183 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

