Torrid Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Torrid by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 936.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

