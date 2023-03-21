trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Stock Performance

trivago stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $512.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in trivago by 70.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.