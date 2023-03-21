Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.