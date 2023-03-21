TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSP. HSBC lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
TuSimple Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of TSP stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.03.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
