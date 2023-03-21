TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSP. HSBC lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of TSP stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TuSimple by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 190,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.