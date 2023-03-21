Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

