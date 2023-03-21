Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

