Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $689,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $156,442,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $512.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.94.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

