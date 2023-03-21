Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

MRK opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.