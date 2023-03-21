Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

