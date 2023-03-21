Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 72,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $207.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

