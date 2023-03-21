Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

