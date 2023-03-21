Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 212,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 168,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 33,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.52. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

