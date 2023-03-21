Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

