Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.3 %

WCH opened at €142.45 ($153.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €128.71. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($201.18).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

