Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Watsco were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 73.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Trading Up 1.5 %

Watsco stock opened at $300.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

