Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Whirlpool Price Performance
Shares of WHR opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $199.07.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Whirlpool Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
