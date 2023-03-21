Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $639.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

