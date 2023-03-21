Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.