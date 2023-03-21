Worth Asset Management LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 93,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

