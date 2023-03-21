YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GM opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

