YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.85. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.