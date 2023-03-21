YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $124.34.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

