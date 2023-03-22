1,200 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $35,076,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $26,159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 402.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Shares of PEN opened at $270.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.40. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $274.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

