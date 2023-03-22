15,550 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

