16,925 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,236,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000.

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

