1,900 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $192.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

