19,004 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

