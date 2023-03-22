21,583 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

