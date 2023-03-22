3M (NYSE:MMM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

