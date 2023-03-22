532 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ELV opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

