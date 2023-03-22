71,006 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.