790 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.