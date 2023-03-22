790 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

