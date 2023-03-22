945 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,930,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

BIIB stock opened at $266.15 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.15 and a 200-day moving average of $270.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

