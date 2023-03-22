AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

