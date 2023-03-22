Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abcam stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692,888 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abcam by 4,448.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 642,295 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

