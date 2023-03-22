Abcam plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Abcam in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Abcam has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $19.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abcam by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

