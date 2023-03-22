Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

Accenture Stock Up 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $257.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.50. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.