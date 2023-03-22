Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $12.10 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

