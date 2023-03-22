Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 131 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

