Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.61. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

