Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

AMGN opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

