Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $51.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

