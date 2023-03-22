Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,830 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

