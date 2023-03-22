Allworth Financial LP Buys 42,180 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2,217.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

